Athletics trials on October 31

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 28: J&K Athletics Association shall conduct selection trials to raise the team for forthcoming 37th National Junior

Athletics Championships to be held in Assam from November 11 to November 15.

The selection trials shall take place on October 31 at MA Stadium, here, a handout issued by the Association here today

informed.

“The trials are being conducted to give an opportunity to athletes to qualify as per AFI qualification standards. So, only

athletes who can qualify as per the standards should appear for the selection process,” said general secretary of the

Association.

The trials shall be conducted in under-20, under-18, under-16 and under-14 age groups. Further, the Association

has advised the athletes to report at MA stadium at 12 noon and can contact on Mobile No. 9419136504 for clarifications.