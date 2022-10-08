Athletics meet of Zone Miran Sahib concludes

Jammu, Oct 08: Organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), three-day inter-school Athletics meet of Zone Miran

Sahib concluded at Government Boys High School, Simbal, here today.

Over 170 young boys and girls took part in various field and track events representing different schools of the Zone. Earlier, speaking to the

athletes at the valedictory of the meet, Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO), Rakesh Kakkar laid emphasis participation by the youth in

sports activities.

Earlier, Bandana Sharma PEL GGHSS Miran Sahib presented a detailed report of the event.

The Results:

GIRLS: Under-17 100 mtr: Divya Chib, GHSS Miran Sahib, Ist. 200 mts: Sefia, GHS Brij Nagar, Ist. 400 mts: Divya Chib, Ist. Discuss Throw:

Safia Bibi, GBHS Brij Nagar, Ist. Shot Put: Shreya Sharma, GHS Brij Nagar, Ist. Under-14: Discuss Throw: Trisha Khandka, APS Miran Sahib,

Ist. Shot Put: Manish Devi, GHS Govind Singh Pura, Ist. Under-19: Discuss Throw: Kavleen Kour, GGHSS Miran Sahib, Ist. Shot Put: Kavleen

Kour, Ist