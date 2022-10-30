Atal holds Gram Sabha in Fakir Gujri Pachayat

Distributes Rs 1.27 Cr among 1699 Beneficiaries

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 30: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS),

Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today visited Fakir Gujri

Panchayat in Harwan Block of Srinagar District as Visiting Officer under

ongoing 4th phase of “Back to Village” programme to assess the development

issues and needs in the Panchayat halqa.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Asad accompanied the Additional

Chief Secretary during his visit.

After his arrival to Fakir Gujri, a remote and hilly area of Srinagar

District, the Additional Chief Secretary was accorded a warm welcome.

While interacting with the people, the ACS highlighted the importance of

‘Back to Village’ Programme and said that the purpose behind launching this

people friendly initiative is to ensure that no one is is deprived of the benefit of

development schemes. He emphasized upon the people to ensure their

proactive engagement with the District Administration in taking the

development profile of the District to new heights.

He said that the Government's Ambitious Outreach Programme intends

to bring Administration at the door steps of the people living in any part of the

District to ensure time bound redressal and fulfilment of their demands on

priority basis.

Earlier, the ACS inspected the stalls set up by various departments and

agencies including Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, J&K Bank, Sheep

Husbandry, RDD, Animal Husbandry, Sericulture, ICDS, NULM, Social

Welfare and Floriculture showcasing various Centrally Sponsored Schemes

and other Government programmes.

During the programme, the ACS distributed an Amount of

1,27,99,500/= as Lower Education Assistance among 1699 Beneficiaries

under Under JK Buildings & Other Construction Workers(JKBOCW) Welfare

Scheme.

He also handed over sanction letters worth Rs. 40 lakh to local

beneficiaries under PM Employment Generation Programme(PMEGP)

through J&K Bank for setting up income generating units. He also distributed

Sports kits among local clubs and Baby kits under the BBBP programme.