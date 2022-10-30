Atal holds Gram Sabha in Fakir Gujri Pachayat

Distributes Rs 1.27 Cr among 1699 Beneficiaries
SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 30: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS),
Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today visited Fakir Gujri
Panchayat in Harwan Block of Srinagar District as Visiting Officer under
ongoing 4th phase of “Back to Village” programme to assess the development
issues and needs in the Panchayat halqa.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Asad accompanied the Additional
Chief Secretary during his visit.
After his arrival to Fakir Gujri, a remote and hilly area of Srinagar
District, the Additional Chief Secretary was accorded a warm welcome.
While interacting with the people, the ACS highlighted the importance of
‘Back to Village’ Programme and said that the purpose behind launching this
people friendly initiative is to ensure that no one is is deprived of the benefit of
development schemes. He emphasized upon the people to ensure their
proactive engagement with the District Administration in taking the
development profile of the District to new heights.
He said that the Government's Ambitious Outreach Programme intends
to bring Administration at the door steps of the people living in any part of the
District to ensure time bound redressal and fulfilment of their demands on
priority basis.
Earlier, the ACS inspected the stalls set up by various departments and
agencies including Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, J&K Bank, Sheep
Husbandry, RDD, Animal Husbandry, Sericulture, ICDS, NULM, Social
Welfare and Floriculture showcasing various Centrally Sponsored Schemes
and other Government programmes.
During the programme, the ACS distributed an Amount of
1,27,99,500/= as Lower Education Assistance among 1699 Beneficiaries
under Under JK Buildings & Other Construction Workers(JKBOCW) Welfare
Scheme.
He also handed over sanction letters worth Rs. 40 lakh to local
beneficiaries under PM Employment Generation Programme(PMEGP)
through J&K Bank for setting up income generating units. He also distributed
Sports kits among local clubs and Baby kits under the BBBP programme.