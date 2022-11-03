Assembly polls NC nominates 46 constituency in-charge in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Nov 02: In a significant political development, National

Conference on Wednesday announced constituency in-charges

for 46 out of 47 assembly segments of Kashmir.

According to an order issued by National Conference general

secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, the party president Dr. Farooq

Abdullah has approved the appointment of party leaders as

“constituency in-charges” for their respective constituencies.

“They shall have regular connect with the public/party workers

and office bearers and ensure strengthening of the party at

grassroots level,” reads the order.

The announcement of the constituency in-charge clearly

indicates that National Conference would not have any alliance

with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), CPI (M) and other

constituents of PAGD. The list also indicates that NC wouldn’t

have any poll arrangement with Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic

Azad Party at least in Kashmir valley, whose leaders were

claiming that they would have an electoral arrangement with NC

apparently to blunt criticism from Congress and other parties of

being BJP’s proxy.

The list indicates that National Conference would field Ali

Muhammad Sagar and his son Salman Sagar in assembly polls

from Srinagar district.

Ali Muhammad Sagar and his son Salman Sagar has been made

constituency in-charges of Khanyar and Hazratbal assembly

segments, respectively.

Former MLA Ganderbal Ishfaq Jabbar, who has maintained

distance from the party after August 5, 2019, is missing in the list.

The party has nominated Ghulam Nabi Rather as constituency in-

charge of Ganderbal.

Ishfaq’s father-in-law, Muhammad Sayeed Akhoon, who had

contested assembly elections in the past on NC ticket from

Hazrtabal, is also not figuring in the list.

In Beerwah assembly segment which was represented by Omar

Abdullah in the last assembly of erstwhile state of Jammu &

Kashmir, the party has appointed Dr. Muhammad Shafi Bhat as

constituency in-charge. Bhat had finished third in 2014 assembly

polls from Beerwah.

The party has nominated Nasir Aslam Wani as constituency in-

charge of Kupwara assembly segment which comprises Kupwara

block and Hyhama and Kalaroos blocks of the erstwhile Lolab

segment. Sogam, which is native area of Nasir Aslam Wani, is

part of Lolab assembly segment. On expected lines, NC has

nominated Qaiser Jamsheed Lone as constituency in-charge of

Lolab.

Interestingly, the party has nominated its sitting MP Hasnain

Masoodi as constituency in-charge of Pampore assembly

segment.

The lone constituency of Kashmir Valley where the party has not

announced name of constituency in-charge is Kokernag seat- the

lone assembly seat reserved for scheduled tribes in south

Kashmir.