Arun Trust installs lights at Handball Centre

Centre

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 05: On the Foundation Day of Handball Training Centre at SD Sabha School premises, here, Arun Sharma Sports and

Social Welfare Trust today installed flood lights so as to enhance the practice sessions.

To formally introduce the lights at the ground, general secretary of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Parbhat Singh turned the switch on in

the presence of member School Management Committee, Om Parkash Kesar and senior Handball players of J&K.

Speaking to the gathering, Parbhat Singh appreciated the initiatives taken by the Trust through its member, Ashutosh Sharma and

other senior players of Handball in gradually improving the playing facility on the School Campus.

Earlier, the Trust performed Puja and Havan Yagya to commemorate the Foundation Day of the Handball Training Centre at the SD

Sabha School. The three-hour long puja amidst ‘Sunderkhand’ Path was performed in a devoted manner by Pawan Shastri.

Also present on the occasion, international footballer from Jammu and member AIFF Technical Committee,

Arun Malhotra lauded the efforts of the Arun Sports Trust in developing the sports facility for young children of the old city.