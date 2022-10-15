Arun encourages young footballers at Hirangar

Jammu, Oct 14: Former India footballer, Arun Malhotra encouraged and guided the young talent strong rural sports pocket of Hiranagar in

district Kathua during a visit to the area.

Besides interacting with the local Municipal Committee chairman, Vijay Sharma and prominent citizen, K P Singh (retired DySP), Arun

spent quality time with budding talent of football at Sports Stadium, Hirangar.

Finding the youngsters working hard despite meagre infrastructural facilities, Arun extended a helping hand and donates sports articles

to the Club (Param FC) which runs a regular training centre at Hiranagar.

“These young boys and girls deserve much more. Besides basic playing facilities, such rural sporting pockets need

encouragement. Clubs like Param FC must get some special grants from the Government for promoting the game in rural sensitive border

pockets like Hiranagar,” Arun told SAN.