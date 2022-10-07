Army trooper dies accidental fire

Sopore, Oct 06: An Army trooper died after his service
rifle went off accidentally in Sopore area of North
&#39;s Baramulla district on Thursday.
An official told that an Army constable Chander Mohan
of 32 RR Chatoosa Camp was travelling in a bunker
towards Watergam when his service rifle went off
accidentally.
He said the trooper was immediately shifted to a nearby
hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead on
arrival.
The official added that further investigation has been
initiated into the matter.

