Army trooper dies accidental fire

Sopore, Oct 06: An Army trooper died after his service

rifle went off accidentally in Sopore area of North

Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

An official told that an Army constable Chander Mohan

of 32 RR Chatoosa Camp was travelling in a bunker

towards Watergam when his service rifle went off

accidentally.

He said the trooper was immediately shifted to a nearby

hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead on

arrival.

The official added that further investigation has been

initiated into the matter.