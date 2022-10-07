Army trooper dies accidental fire

Sopore, Oct 06: An Army trooper died after his service
rifle went off accidentally in Sopore area of North
Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.
An official told that an Army constable Chander Mohan
of 32 RR Chatoosa Camp was travelling in a bunker
towards Watergam when his service rifle went off
accidentally.
He said the trooper was immediately shifted to a nearby
hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead on
arrival.
The official added that further investigation has been
initiated into the matter.
