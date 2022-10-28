Archery team named for Junior Nationals

Jammu, Oct 28: Jammu and Kashmir Archery Association today announced a 23-member team for the upcoming

Junior National Archery Championship to be held at Panaji in Goa from November 12.

Earlier, the Association selected the teams through trials. Those selected players underwent screening conducted by the

J&K Sports Council (JKSC) at MA Stadium, here in the presence of Sports Officer, Ashok Singh and Association senior vice

president, Sunil Sharma.

Kuldeep Kumar Vedwan and Abhilasha (coaches) and Anant (Manager) accompanying the team as officials.

The Team: Dishant Singh, Dheeraj, Hrithik Sharma, Naksham Singh, Sheetal, Shivani, Sunaina Devi, Meena Devi, Vishal

Singh, Divyansh, Somya, Bhawani, Sovanandana, Parriv, Jaivardhan Singh, Pranav, Amit Bawa, Romica, Manaya Singh,

Mahika Salathia.