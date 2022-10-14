Apple fined Rs 150 crore for selling iPhones without a charger!

A Brazilian court has ordered Apple Inc to pay BRL 100 million (around Rs 150 crore) and ruled that Apple will have to include a charger in the retail box, along with the smartphone if the brand is willing to sell its iPhones in the country.
