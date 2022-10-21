Amway India launches new campaign – ‘Healthy Wali Diwali’

Jammu Tawi: In line with its endeavour to encourage people to embrace holistic well-being and to prioritize health and hygiene in, out

and around, Amway India, one of the leading FMCG Direct Selling companies, introduced ‘Healthy Wali Diwali’, to spread festive cheer

by organizing sessions across healthy living and cooking, beauty, and home hygiene for its direct sellers and their customers across

regions. The rise of passion-based communities has been a striking trend witnessed recently as people come together to celebrate

special moments and occasions. As people gear up for the festivities, Amway is focusing on the importance of health, happiness, and

home hygiene while fostering the spirit of togetherness to make the festivities memorable. In the North region, the company organized a

series of interventions on healthy cooking, skincare and home hygiene aimed at creating awareness about the importance of health – in,

out and around under its ‘Healthy Wali Diwali’ campaign.

Commenting on the initiatives, G.S Cheema, Sr. Vice President, North & South, Amway India said, “With heightened

enthusiasm and celebrations bigger and brighter each year, we, at Amway India, continue to witness the prioritization of health and

holistic well-being amongst consumers. In line with this trend and reinforcing our commitment to helping people live better, healthier lives,

we have been bringing passion-based communities together to share and exchange knowledge on healthy living, beauty, and home

hygiene. The sessions under our ‘Healthy Wali Diwali’ campaign were focussed on health – in, out and around where expert speakers

shared easy and healthy recipes, beauty, skincare and home hygiene tips with our direct selling partners. With festivals right ahead of us,

these unique initiatives help people elevate their festive celebrations through engaging product experiences, ensuring the well-being of

themselves and their loved ones.” To encourage healthy choices, Amway organised cooking sessions on scrumptious yet easy-to-make

healthy delicacies with Amway’s Nutrilite All Plant Protein using Amway Queen Cookware range, wherein the latter offers excellent

cooking performance with almost zero oil usage. Adding to the vigour of the celebrations, the company conducted workshops on how to

up the beauty quotient with its make-up and colour range by Attitude while also ensuring care for skin with its range of premium skincare

products by Artistry.