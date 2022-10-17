Amma’s 69th Birthday: A message as the world recovers from the pandemic

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Oct 17: Thousands of people from across India and around the world gathered in Amritapuri to celebrate Amma’s 69th birthday, and thousands

more joined via a global webcast. From her ashram in Kollam, Kerala, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi shared how the world faces a choice to transition to

a better life for all after the COVID-19 pandemic. Amma advised that people can support their local environments by dropping seed balls and planting

saplings on their own birthdays. In this way, hundreds of trees and plants will be sown every day, restoring balance to ecosystems on a global scale.

“What securely maintains a bridge over a river are the strong concrete pillars on the two opposite banks. The bridge of life also has two banks—birth and

death. As far as human life is concerned, both these are very important events,” said Amma as she addressed the gathering. “Unfortunately, during both

these events, people are not in a state of awareness. They are unaware during these events. But even while crossing the bridge of life—in the middle—man

performs his actions in a dreamlike state. If only he were to conduct himself with a little more alertness and awareness, humankind would not find itself facing

the extreme challenges and perils it does now.” Slowly as the world recovers from the health and economic impact of the pandemic, the celebrations for

Amma’s birth meant people could gather to rejoice in their unity to achieve Amma’s vision to love and serve all of humanity—people of all socio-economic

strata. “When we live in this world and enjoy the delights and bounties of Nature, there is one mistake humans, consciously or unconsciously, tend to make.

They forget that they have received all these as a gift from that supreme power, God. They forget the truth of Nature, the reflection of God,” said Amma. “We

forget the invincible power of Nature. Over and above all, we forget the truth of love, which is the foundation of life. We may forget God and Nature in the hustle

and bustle of daily life. But we should never forget love. Because only if we have true love will God and Nature shower their blessings upon us.” Amma

concluded. The celebrations started with a Karthika Puja at 9pm the previous evening and continued on Thursday morning at 5am with various rituals

and vedic chanting. Amma arrived in the main hall at 10am and Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, Amma’s most senior disciple, conducted Guru

Paduka Puja. Amma then delivered her address and lead meditation and prayers for world peace. She then began giving her darshan of embracing the

thousands arrived for the day. “Love is life’s real capital. The greatest wealth that we can gain in life is also love,” Amma concluded.