Amit Sharma reviews issues regarding Mining sector in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Nov 03: Secretary, Mining Department, Amit Sharma, today chaired a meeting with senior officers and all stakeholders of Mining Department to review various issues pertaining to Mining sector in Jammu and Kashmir here at Civil Secretariat.

Director, Geology and Mining, O P Bhagat; Joint Directors, G&M, Jammu and Kashmir; District Mineral Officers; representatives of Lessees, Crusher unit and brick kiln holders, MDL holders besides senior officers of Mining and allied departments were present in the meeting in person and through VC.

Secretary exhorted upon all stakeholders of Mining department including stone crusher unit holders, Mining Lessees, brick kiln holders and Mineral Dealer holders to install weighing bridges for ensuring transparency in transportation of all kinds of raw and finished material. He said that the weighing bridges are required to be integrated with the e-Market place/e-challan Web Portal developed by the Geology and Mining Department for ensuring utmost transparency in sale and purchase besides transportation of minerals.

He asked the stakeholder department to expedite issuance of NOCs pending with Stakeholders Department under Single Window System in respect of newly carved out Minor Mineral Blocks/e-auctioned Minor Mineral Blocks (pending with JKEIAA) as per fresh format devised by J&K Environment Impact Assessment Authority (JKEIAA), so that timely action is taken regarding their e-auctioning.

Secretary stressed upon the concerned officers to sort out the issues relating to issuance of Short Term Permits required by various executing agencies for facilitating construction works on several projects of national importance, such as Ring Road, Expressway and other State owned Projects under PMGSY.

The meeting also discussed the issues regarding Royalty Clearance Certificate to be given by the Geology and Mining Department for the material consumed by the executing agencies of various Government Departments engaged in construction of development projects of national importance to avoid loss to the state exchequer.

The representatives of Lessees, Crusher unit and brick kiln holders, MDL holders and others also projected their issues and demands and sought immediate redressal of the same.

Earlier, Director, Geology and Mining briefed the meeting about the working of Mining Department besides steps being taken to ensure early disposal of pending issues of mining sector.