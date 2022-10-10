Amit Shah visits Gurugram hospital to pay tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav

NEW DELHI, Oct 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Medanta hospital in Gurugram where Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday and paid his tributes to him.

Soon after the news came about the leader’s demise, Shah drove to the hospital to share the family’s grief.

The home minister met Mulayam’s family members, including son and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, at the hospital and expressed his condolences.

Earlier in a tweet in Hindi, Shah hailed the three time UP chief minister as a champion of democracy who raised his voice during the emergency.