Ambrane announces Bigger & Bolder Display Smartwatch in 4 bright colours

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi: Ambrane, a leading Mobile Accessories brand, adds a new extension to its range of Wearables with the bigger display smartwatch in the 5K

segments, Wise Eon Pro Smartwatch. Compared to the standard displays available in its segment, the smartwatch flaunts a bigger screen with a 25%

brighter display for the users at a competitive price. Wise Eon Pro Smartwatch comes in 4 colour variants – Red, Blue, Green and Black. The product is

exclusively available on Flipkart along with the company website.

Meant for the ones who prefer bigger dials to complement their bolder attitude and individuality, the Wise Eon Pro smartwatch offers a complete package.

The smartwatch has a 550 nits 1.85” LucidDisplayTM, 240×280 resolution, ensuring high visibility with a 25% brighter display even in broad daylight. The

scratch-resistant 2.5D Glass is designed to be worry-free. To complement everyday OOTD looks, the smartwatch supports an intriguing 100+ watch faces,

including interactive dials, live watch faces, customizable widgets, and personalization options.

The smartwatch is a trendsetter among the GenZ generation, with 100+ sports modes that include standard running, walking, and cycling, as well as extreme

sports like gymnastics, yoga, hiking, cross fit, dancing, karate, taekwondo, horse riding, disc games, and many more. It also keeps records and can provide

users with insights on a weekly, monthly, and annual basis. Along with fitness measurements, the Wise Eon Pro smartwatch also supports Wellness,

monitors blood oxygen (SpO2) levels to warn you about oxygen deficiency, tracks sleep, sends sedentary and drink water reminders, and tracks menstrual

cycle for females. Furthermore, it is certified IP68 water resistant, allowing users NOT to be concerned about the smartwatch’s health while wearing it while

cooking, cleaning, or doing underwater activities such as swimming with it.