Airtel surpasses 1 million customers on it 5G network

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider today announced that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G

user mark on its network. The company achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch even as the network is being built.

In the beginning of October, Airtel announced the advent of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and

Varanasi. The services in these cities are getting rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll

out.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said “These are early days but the response from customers has been very encouraging. Our network is being

built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in

the coming weeks. We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country.”

Airtel initiated the 5G trials in 2021 and became the first operator to commercially launch 5G in the country. Customers with 5G smartphones can

enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing

Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for customers. First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the

most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network. Second, the company promises to

deliver the best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect.

Finally, Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming,

gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus

revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics. To know more about Airtel 5G Plus please log on to

https://www.airtel.in/5g-network