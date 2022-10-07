Agniveer recruitment rally in Jammu to commence Thursday

Jammu Tawi, Oct 06: Agniveer recruitment rally for
male candidates will begin in Jammu on October 7.
On its first day of the rally, male candidates from Samba
district will be appearing for recruitment which
subsequently followed by the candidates from other nine
districts including Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Kishtwar,
Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur..
The rally would be conducted at Jorawar Stadium,
Sunjawan Military Station, Jammu.
The PRO Defence noted that the rally has received an
extraordinary response and that the military, union
territory and district authorities have joined their hands
to make the event a big success.
The PRO Defence further said, “All candidates are
advised to beware of false promises made by various
frauds and touts. The entire recruitment process is
automated and no person can influence the result of any
candidate. They should have faith in their own
capabilities.”
Interested and eligible candidates in the age range of
17.5-21 years can submit their applications online via
the official Indian Army
website– www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.i
n and careerindianairforce.cdac.in.
Upon selection, Agniveers will be employed for four
years and also get rigorous military training across
various terrains like desert, mountain, land, sea or air.
After the completion of four years, Agniveers can apply
for enrolment in the permanent cadre. Around 25 per
cent applications will be accepted after factoring in merit
and performance during service.