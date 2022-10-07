Agniveer recruitment rally in Jammu to commence Thursday

Jammu Tawi, Oct 06: Agniveer recruitment rally for

male candidates will begin in Jammu on October 7.

On its first day of the rally, male candidates from Samba

district will be appearing for recruitment which

subsequently followed by the candidates from other nine

districts including Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Kishtwar,

Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur..

The rally would be conducted at Jorawar Stadium,

Sunjawan Military Station, Jammu.

The PRO Defence noted that the rally has received an

extraordinary response and that the military, union

territory and district authorities have joined their hands

to make the event a big success.

The PRO Defence further said, “All candidates are

advised to beware of false promises made by various

frauds and touts. The entire recruitment process is

automated and no person can influence the result of any

candidate. They should have faith in their own

capabilities.”

Interested and eligible candidates in the age range of

17.5-21 years can submit their applications online via

the official Indian Army

website– www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.i

n and careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

Upon selection, Agniveers will be employed for four

years and also get rigorous military training across

various terrains like desert, mountain, land, sea or air.

After the completion of four years, Agniveers can apply

for enrolment in the permanent cadre. Around 25 per

cent applications will be accepted after factoring in merit

and performance during service.