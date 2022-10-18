After Biden’s ‘dangerous’ Pak remark, US says ‘confident’ of Islamabad’s ability to control nuclear assets

Days after President Joe Biden’s remark questioning the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, the United States in a statement said it is confident in Islamabad’s ability to control its nuclear arsenal.Talking to reporters, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that “The United States is confident of Pakistan’s commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets.”

Watch | US President speaks on Pakistan, calls it one of the most dangerous nations in the world

“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests and, more broadly, the US values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan,” he said, as per AFP. On Thursday, during a private Democratic Party fundraiser in California, the President made offhand remarks on Pakistan. Quoting a White House transcript Reuters reports that President Biden said Pakistan is “maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world” adding that it has “Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”



Islamabad had protested the off-the-cuff comment and had summoned US ambassador Donald Blome to lodge a protest.



Expressing his surprise at Biden’s comments, at a press conference on Saturday the nation’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, “as far as the question of the safety and security of Pakistan’s nuclear assets are concerned, we meet all – each and every – international standard in accordance with the IAEA.”Bhutto-Zardari added that Pakistan officials can answer any specific concerns that Washington may have on his nation’s nuclear programme.



However, he said that he believes that the remarks or the decision to summon the US ambassador would not negatively affect US-Pakistan relations.



Pakistan and US were once close allies, however, the ties turned sour over Washington’s concerns over Islamabad’s alleged support of the Taliban in Afghanistan. After years of frosty relations, the ties are now on a mend.