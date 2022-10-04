‘After Article 370 abrogation, reservation benefits being given to Dalits, backwards and those living in hills’, says Amit Shah in Rajouri



Would it have been possible to get tribal reservation if Articles 370 & 35A were not removed? With their removal now, minorities, Dalits, tribals & Paharis will get their rights: Union Minister Amit Shah at a public rally in Rajouri



The PM is in favour of reservation for Pahadi, Gujjar & Bakarwal communities: Home minister Amit Shah



After Article 370 abrogation, reservation benefits being given to Dalits, backwards and those living in hills: Amit Shah in Rajouri



J&K | After the abrogation of 370A, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma’s commission has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities and it will be given soon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Rajouri



Deaths of security personnel came down from 1,200 per year to 136 this year due to Modi govt’s strong action against terrorists: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.