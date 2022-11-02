Advisor Bhatnagar visits Panchayat Badheri Samba, participates in B2V4 programme

SAMBA, Nov 1: Under Back to Village Programme Phase 4 (B2V4), Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited Samba district and participated in the ongoing activities at Panchayat Ghar, Badheri.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar held detailed interaction with Panchayat representatives and general public of the area. He also took note of issues concerning the development and welfare of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar laid special emphasis on enhancing Youth Skills, Self Employment opportunities, Good Governance, strengthening Panchayat Raj Institutions besides creating awareness on Nasha Mukt, Rozgar Yukt J&K, Digital J&K campaign.

He also interacted with the visiting officer and officials of line departments and obtained feedback regarding various ongoing development works being executed under different flagship schemes there.

Advisor Bhatnagar also highlighted the objectives of the Back to Village programme and said that 100% saturation in various government sponsored schemes has been taken up including Ayushman Bharat Golden Card Registration, Social security schemes, aadhar seeding and financial inclusion besides also maintained that UT Government is committed to develop J&K as one of the most developed regions in the country.He added that various developmental initiatives have been taken already and the cooperation of common masses is must for ensuring peace and development in whole J&K. “Public participation in governance, PRIs key for sustainable development”, he said.

While replying the issues raised by the locals, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that the LG led administration is committed to further empower the PRIs so that the overall development of rural areas is ensured as they are well aware about the issues being faced by the people. He also gave necessary direction to the concerned departments for redressal of genuine issues raised by general public.

The Advisor on the occasion also distributed land passbooks, Sanction letters under Financial inclusion and baby kits among the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Advisor also inspected the stalls established by different departments and enquired about the facilities and schemes being provided to the general public.

Later, Advisor Bhatnagar also visited High School Badheri and interacted with students, staff and assessed the quality of educational infrastructure available in the far flung areas.

Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta; Visiting Officer Shubra Sharma; Director Animal Husbandry besides Sarpanch, DDC members and locals were also present on the occasion.