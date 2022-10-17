Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates 2nd Positive Kashmir Football Championship-2022

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 17: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today remarked that Jammu and Kashmir is a powerhouse of sports and

possesses enormous talent especially in the field of football.

Advisor Bhatnagar made these comments during the inaugural ceremony of 2nd edition of Positive Kashmir Football Championship 2022 at TRC

Synthetic Turf stadium here.

The tournament is being organised by Positive Kashmir in association with J&K Sports Council.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the championship, Advisor Bhatnagar said that Jammu and Kashmir has tremendous scope for organising

sports events of National as well as International level and the government is working with full commitment to tap this potential and organise sports

events of National and International level here. He highlighted that the present government under Lieutenant Governor, ManojSinha has given utmost

priority sports sector and the infrastructure of international standards is being developed across J&K to nurture the sports talent of youth.

The Advisor further said that in last three years, the government has established Playgrounds in each Panchayat of J&K to discover the hidden

sports talent of youth in rural as well as urban areas. He added that in coming times the youth of J&K will be seen in sports events of National and

International levels in large numbers.

Complimenting the J&K Sports Council and Positive Kashmir for organising this Championship, Advisor Bhatnagar said that such events play a great

role in nurturing the sports talent of our youth and gives them a platform to showcase their hidden talent.

The inaugural match of the Championship was played between J&K FC and Downtown Heroes.