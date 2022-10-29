Adm starts Back to Village 4 across J&K

Srinagar, October 28: The fourth Edition of the Back to Village programme B2V4 has

begun from October 27, 2022 and will continue till November 3. This is an action

packed deliverable oriented programme with focus on Youth, skills and self

employment, Good Governance and Panchayati Raj, Nasha Mukt, Rozgar Yukt J&K.

Over 25,000 government employees at all levels will participate including 4,500

gazetted officers who will directly be deployed to the Panchayats

Targets of B2V4: Over 8 lakh rural citizens expected to participate. At least 2 lakh

certificates of various kinds to be issued.

60,000 self employment cases to be taken up by the govt and the Banks.

Over 1,00,000 youth to be identified for skill training.

1,000 awareness camps of various kinds to be organized.

1,00,000 Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards to be issued.

Agricultural Universities to hold 200 extension camps during this period.

J&K bank to partner with the administration in delivering credit linked

schemes.

IT based Common Service Centres (CSCs) to set up 4,000 stalls and hold

demonstrations and trainings to help citizens access.

225 online services including 70 G2C services.

4200 Pani samitis to meet and deliberate on adequate and safe drinking water.

Over 10 lakh land passbooks to be issued to eligible farmer.

10,000 long pending inheritance mutations to attested during the period.

At least one playfield in every Panchayat and one game to be played in every

playfield.

Special camps to provide support to specially abled.

Quality of delivery of public services and the bottlenecks in the field to be

assessed e.g. time taken for sanctioning of various schemes, availability of

village officials such as patwari and VLW, quality of executed works etc. etc.

Awards shall be given to best performing districts as well as officers on the occasion

of Republic Day for performance in Jan Abhiyan and B2V4.

IMPORTANT DELIVERABLES:

Saturation of Ayushman Golden Cards, E-shram Cards, Land Passbooks,

Inheritance Mutations, UDID cards, Soil Health Cards, KCC cards, CSC Camps in

every Panchayat.

Creating Awareness of 70 G2C Services.

Special drive to popularise

Jan Bhagidari, BEAMS.

Apki Zamin Apki Nigrani – Revenue.

Painting of Digital J&K in every Panchayat.

Self Employment Drive: Self employment for at least 15 persons per

Panchayat Industries, Banks and EDI Other loans

Skills: Identify at least 20 persons per Panchayat for HIMAYAT

Training

Bank support: Schemes requiring Bank loan/subsidy etc in various departments to

be taken up for saturation

Jal Shakti: Pani Samitis to hold meetings Field testing kits for all Panchayats,

Certification of 451 Panchayats as detailed by Jal Shakti Department

Activities Organisation of at least one sporting activity and one talent hunt/cultural

activity in the Panchayat Social welfare: Camps for specially abled to be held and

devices to be fitted, Old Age clubs to be formed, activated in all Panchayats, Youth

Clubs to be activated in all Panchayats

Ensure that office of Patwari, VLW exits and that name and phone number of the

Patwari/VLW is painted on the wall of the office Amrit Sarovars: Inspect and verify,

Swachh Gram-Ensure – Deadline November 2022, Implementation of already

prepare plans- time bound, Door to door collection and disposal- ensure.

Management of grey water, black water and solid waste

What did Back to Village Achieve so far: 4107 works directly completed under the

programme on the recommendation of the respective Gram sabhas.

75 major schemes taken up for saturation and 100% coverage. Today J&K has

either saturated or is leading in all major Individual Beneficiary Schemes.

5 lakh new pension beneficiaries have been added in the last two years, while 23

lakh families have been given the benefit of golden cards under Ayushmaan

Bharat.

4290 Gram Sabha meetings were held and over 28000 works identified during the

campaign directly by the people through their Gram Sabhas and taken up under

GPDP or other PRI schemes for completion.

An extensive decentralised Public Grievance Redressal camp- Block Diwas

organised at 237 locations across J&K- 6.50 lakh people participated in the 3 week

exercise.

4,46,628 certificates of different kinds were 65,990 beneficiaries were brought under

various kinds of pension schemes, 3,15, 708 potential beneficiaries were sensitised

about student scholarships of various kinds and 65,778 grievances of different kinds

received, 29,270 of which were disposed on the spot.

5 self employment cases per Panchayat- 19917 cases of bank finance involving Rs

344.63 crores sanctioned under various self employment schemes such as PMEGP,

Seed Capital Finance Scheme (SKEWPY), Start Up Finance, Help Tourism,

Empower Scheme etc. 16200 cases disbursed. Around 5900 Women entrepreneurs

identified for Bank finance during the campaign

4500 playfields- at least one for every Panchayat completed. At least one sports kit

was distributed in every Panchayat.

First and largest ever decentralised planning exercise and most authentic tabulation

of Panchayat level infrastructure. A credible village level survey of availability of

services and resources.

A Swachhta Plan formulated for each Panchayat. A Panchayat wise awareness plan

involving Gram Sabhas and community participation initiated. 10000 dustbins

installed throughout rural J&K.

One District One Product/Service: District level plan based on an activity or product

such as diary, horticulture, tourism, village industry, mining which will boost

economic activity or income levels in the district identified and initiated in each

district.