Adm gears up for B2V4, Departments to focus on key deliverables

Jammu Tawi, October 20: Back to Village is an endeavour for effective implementation of government schemes and their saturation. It is an opportunity to encourage the spirit of communication, cooperation and coordination between government and panchayats, said Principal Secretary Information Department, Rohit Kansal today.

He was chairing a meeting to finalise modalities of flagship programme Back to Village-4 to be conducted from October 27 to October 31 this year.

Rohit Kansal informed that each department has to select few deliverables and schemes to be saturated before the programme. 35 departments have been given specific targets to achieve by the outset of the programme, he said.

The Health Department would conduct cleanliness drives in all health institutions and ensure complete delivery of Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards.

While Administrative Secretaries would monitor department-wise achievements during the programme, the Deputy Commissioners would be responsible for overall success and conduct of the programme.

The latter have to ensure special camps by the IT Department and Jammu Kashmir Bank for providing digital services and banking facilities for saturation of their respective schemes.

The Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to designate Sectoral Officers to saturate all deliverables before the launch of this year’s edition of B2V.

The Sectoral Officers were told to visit each block in their respective districts to prepare ground for successful conduct of the flagship programme.

The DCs would also ensure that Community Service Centres organise camps and provide online services on mission mode to saturate all welfare schemes.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank was told to ensure maximum coverage of PMEGP and other self employment schemes of the government. Reach out to villages and sanction approved cases, verify applications and disburse benefits appropriately, they were told.

The Deputy Commissioners have been delegated with the responsibility of uploading and compiling data from previous B2V programmes online. The compiled data would later be provided to the visiting officers to equip them with first-hand knowledge about the panchayat being visited.

The Director Information Department would advertise the programme through various media to enable maximum public participation and their benefit from the mission. Hashtags #JanAbhiyaan and #B2V4 would be used to highlight all achievements of the programme.

Similarly, Director Sports and Director School Education would conduct sports activities in panchayats, conduct cleanliness drives in schools and encourage school dropouts for re-admission and resumption of their studies.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur; Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda; Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Secretary Cooperatives, Yasha Mudgul and Secretary IT, Prerna Puri among other senior officers.