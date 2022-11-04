Acer’s Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 grand finals tkes center stage in Tokyo

Jammu Tawi: The Asia-Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals will take place in Tokyo, Japan, from November 11-13. Thirty

teams from across the Asia-Pacific region will gather to showcase battles with all their intensity and passion, as the teams are

expected to deliver the ultimate play for fans across the region in its first physical competition in two years. This year’s event will be

divided into two tournaments, featuring PUBG:BATTLEGROUNDS and Dota 2 events.

The total prize pool for the qualifiers and grand finals is US$400,000, while the winners of each tournament will also be awarded

the coveted APAC Predator League Shield and Predator gaming gear from Acer.

The Asia Pacific Predator League provides an avenue for young talents and partners to grow the Esports ecosystem and

industry. Since the first edition held in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018, a combined total of more than 15,000 teams in the Asia Pacific

region have participated in the Predator League. Each year, fans will be treated to segments showing the different stories behind the

teams from various locations, elevating the emotions and excitement for the tournament’s sought-after return to in-person

competition. Esports enthusiasts can visit the official Predator League website https://www.predator-league.com to see the complete

list of participating teams and know more about the league’s story.

Matches will be broadcasted on Predator’s Facebook, Twitch and YouTube channels.