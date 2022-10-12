Acer India launches Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Acer India today launched Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop that brings a gaming fad back with promising

results. The new edition gaming laptop is bringing glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D to the world of gaming. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9

processor with up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3080 GPU. The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs edition comes with a 15.6” display with IPS technology,

UHD 3840 x 2160 in 2D mode, and LED-backlit TFT LCD. The laptop is equipped with a Killer DoubleShot™ Pro and supports Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX 1675i &

Ethernet E2600. It also has the USB Type-C™ with Thunderbolt™ 4 and supports power delivery. On the launch of the laptop, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business

Officer, Acer India, said, “We are excited to introduce this powerful gaming laptop in India. This laptop is at the top of its class with incredibly high-end

technological capabilities created specifically for die-hard gamers and tech experts. Acer is known for cutting-edge innovation and this time we have come up

with glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D gaming experiences. With its newest SpatialLabs Edition laptop, we are attempting to revive stereoscopic 3D gaming.”

Priced at Rs. 3,19,999 the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop empowers bold gamers with the ability to explore the existing gaming

worlds in real-time 3D without the need for 3D glasses.