ABVP meets Vice Chairman Higher Education Council, highlights issues

JAMMU, Oct 21: A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) today called on Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Higher Education Council, Padam Shri Professor Dinesh Singh and apprised him about the resentment against proposed Public University Bill 2022.

The delegation led by ABVP Jammu Kashmir State Secretary Mukesh Manhas said that the proposed amendment in the Bill is an infringement in the academic domain of the universities and amounts to a malafied attempt to increase unwanted interference of the bureaucracy into the affairs of the universities.

The major amendment proposed in the Public University Bill 2022 is the appointment of Assistant Professors, Professors in Jammu Kashmir Universities would be now made by Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and not by the universities while for non-gazetted positions, it has been proposed to do away with interviews altogether and conduct recruitment through the Service Selection Board.ABVP stressed that universities are autonomous bodies and interference of the Government bodies in the working of a university will surcease the working atmosphere and kill the basic spirit of autonomy of these institutions in higher learning. The delegation demanded immediate withdrawal of the proposed Public University Bill 2022 without any delay.

The ABVP delegation also drew attention towards controversial notification of J&K PSC on new recruitment rules for the appointment of Assistant Professors in the Higher Education Department. As per the notification, a written examination will now be conducted in addition to an interview while weightage of academic marks has been reduced to 15. ABVP demanded that the JKPSC should follow UGC norms and conditions while making recruitments of Assistant professors in college cadre.

The Vice Chairman assured the delegation that all the genuine issues and demands would be taken up before the higher authority for examination and for early redressal.

The delegation comprised of ABVP State Joint Secretaries Ramnik Sharma, Shaweta Sharma, Shubam Amar, Abhishek Dutta, Paritosh, Bhushan Sharma and Neha Spolia.