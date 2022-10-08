Abhimanyu starts 900 km ride in Ladakh

JAMMU, Oct 7: Abhimanyu Sherpa, a senior member of Tawi Trekkers J&K and a former All India Sport Climbing Champion embarked upon a unique motorcycle expedition to the inner part of the cold desert of Ladakh, today.

Abhimanyu shall be accompanied by Ismail Khan, a veteran adventurer of Ladakh. On the first day they shall have an adventurous ride of about 150 kms from Leh to the famous Pangong Lake.The 2nd day’s long ride of about 200kms from Pangong lake via Chushul valley, would take them to Henle village in the north of western Himalaya, while the next day they would travel the 105 kms road from Henle to reach Umling La.

From Umling La it would be another ride of about 100 kms to reach the historical village of Demchok, situated on the north-west bank of Charding Nallah. On the same day they would continue their adventurous journey of about 150 kms to Tso Moriri Lake.Finally, they would return from Tso Moriri to Leh on the fifth after a joy ride of 220 kms.