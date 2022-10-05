9-day long Navratra festival concludes

JAMMU, Oct 4: The nine -day long Navratra festival concluded today with immersion of Sakh sown on the first day of Navratra and worshiped during the nine -days long festival by the devotees.

During the festival days thousands of devotees visited various temples in Jammu city and other districts to pay obeisance to Goddess Durga.

There was heavy rush of devotees on the bank of river Tawi at Bikram Chowk and Harkipouri, on the bank of river Chenab at Akhnoor, besides on the banks of Ranbir canal and Tawi canal were a large of people came from early in the morning to immerse the Sakh.

A grand Durga Puja was celebrated by the Bengali community here in Jammu with full enthusiasm, fervour and gaiety.The worship of Goddess Maa Durga is being performed with traditional Bengali Rituals. The sound of musical instruments, Sanskrit Mantra by Pujari engulfed the mind of devotees. Sandhi Puja on Moha Ashtami was the main attraction. Daily Pushpanjali and Sandhya Aarti draws a huge gathering. The Bengali ladies wearing Red and White Sarees add aura to this festival. The ladies arranged the Puja Upachar and male members whole heartedly joined on hands for other preparations. Daily more than 1000 people were served Puja Mohabhog (Prasad/food of Maa Durga)

Daily Cultural programme performed by local talent at Puja Pandal premises mesmerized the visiting audience.

The Maha Navami Puja was celebrated today with great fervour by the Ramakrishna Mission of Jammu at the Mission premises at Udheywala.

A large number of devotees, local people gathered for the celebration. The full day celebration was started at early morning with Mangalarati and Vedic chanting. A special Pooja , Havan and Pushpanjali was performed under the guidance of Swami Yajnadharananda Ji, secretary of the Misson.

The day-long celebration ended after evening Aarti and Bhajan. Bhog Prasad was also distributed to the devotees in the afternoon.

To inculcate the moral and spiritual values among the masses, Bhagawaan Gopinathji Trust organized a nine days long spiritual activity during the auspicious days of Nawratra at the Bhagawaan Gopinathji Ashram, Udheywala, Bohri near here. Hundreds of devotees thronged the Ashram daily from September 26 to October 4.

As per Ashram handout spiritual activities were held at the Ashram from 4-30 am to 7-30 am daily during Navratra days for invoking the blessings of Mother Goddess during which more than three crore Mantras were recited.

The Hawan actually started on the evening of September 25 and Puran Ahuti was offered on October 4 afternoon marking the culmination of nine days spiritual activity. This was followed by serving of Prasad to devotees. A huge gathering of devotees paid obeisance to Bhagawaan and prayed for peace and universal well being. The Hawan was also performed during nine days at Kharyar Srinagar, Ashram of Bhagawaan Ji.

Navratra Celebrations were held in Shri Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar here.

Today i.e on Ram Naumi a Hawan Yagya was conducted wherein besides Member Trustees, devotees in large numbers took part.

After completion of Hawan Yagya, Kanjak Poojan was performed.

Pushkara Swami Seva Ashram, Trust celebrated holy Navratra function at Chinore Bantalab with full religious fervor and gaiety.

For all the days bhajan and Kirtan were recited in which large number of devotees participated and flag hoisting was also performed.

The Saakh was immersed in the canal which was taken out in the form a big procession. At the culmination of the function Prasad was served to devotees.