8 Assembly, 2 LoK Sabha seats be reserved for PoJK DPs: SAD

JAMMU, Oct 10: Shiromani Akal Dal, J&K and leaders of various Sikh organisations from J&K UT have demanded to reserve 8 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in J&K for the displaced persons (DPs) from Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir.In a joint of SAD and various Sikh organizations of J&K led by Darbinder Singh, president Shiromani Akali Dal, J&K the speakers expressed anguish over the neglect of the DPs from PoJK, specially the Sikh community. They pointed out that Sikh community of J&K mostly refugees migrated during partition of PoJK in 1947 and settled in various inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir, are demanding Pahari status and reservation on the pattern of minorities community and Gujjar and Bakarwals but nothing has been done for them so far.

The Sikh bodies were hoping that Home Minister Amit shah shall announce something for minorities as well as refugees migrated from Pahari region of PoJK, but nothing has been announced. In previous visit of Jammu and Kashmir by Home Minister at Digiana Ashram Jammu a memorandum was submitted under the patronage of Mahant Manjit Singh Ji of Dera Nangali Sahib.Even during recent visit of Home Minister to J&K, he visited Gurudwara Chhattipatshahi at Srinagar and not a single word of assurance for redressal of grievances of Sikh community was uttered by Home Minister. The Sikh community feel disappointed that Indian government was non- serious toward Sikhs while Sikhs stands with nation at all odds and evens. Hindu minorities migrated from valley but many Sikhs remained there facing all the odds at the cost of their lives. But Sikh youth have been denied job quota being enjoyed by KPs.

The Sikh bodies demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, reservation of 8 Assembly and two LS seats for DPs of PoJK. Punjabi language be given the status of official language in Jammu and Kashmir, Enactment of Sikhs Anand Karaj Act in J&K; a High Court Judge be appointed from the Sikh Community and installation of statue of Baba Banda Singh Bhadur as Kunjwani Chowk in Jammu.

Senior members Mohinder Singh, Rajinder Singh, Karan Singh Bali, Raja Singh, Ravinder Singh and others were present on the occasion.