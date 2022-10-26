7 Indian-origin world leaders in high ranks apart from Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour and the youngest in 200 years. The 42-year-old, who had served as the UK finance minister earlier, took the seat after Liz Truss resigned on October 20 after just 45 days in office. Truss had succeeded Boris Johnson.In fact, Sunak isn’t the only Indian-origin leader holding a powerful position. The 2021 Indiaspora Government Leaders List released by a US-based organisation working among the Indian diaspora stated that more than 200 Indian-origin people occupy leadership positions in as many as 15 countries – over 60 of them hold Cabinet positions.



With news of Rishi Sunak becoming the UK’s first Indian-origin PM coming at a time when India is enjoying Diwali festivities, here’s a lit of other notable Indian-origin world leaders placed in high ranks:



1. KAMALA HARRIS

Kamala Devi Harris is the first woman and the first coloured Vice President of the USA. The 49th VP is also the first African American and Asian American Vice President.



She is a Democratic Party member and was a senator for California from 2017 to 2021. She also served as the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017.



Harris was born to Indian and Jamaican parents in California.

2. MOHAMED IRFAAN ALI

On August 2, 2020, Mohamed Irfaan Ali was born into a Muslim Indo-Guyanese family in Leonora, West Coast Demarara. He has been the ninth executive President of Guyana since 2020.



He is also the first Muslim President of Guyana and the second Muslim head of state in America after Noor Hassanali.

3. ANTONIO COSTA

António Luis Santos da Costa GCIH has been the Prime Minister of Portugal since 2015 and is the 119th PM of the country.



He is half Indian and half Portuguese.

4. CHAN SANTOKHI

Former police officer Chandrikapersad ‘Chan’ Santokhi has been the ninth President of Suriname since 2020. He was elected through an uncontested election.



Santokhi was born to an Indo-Surinamese Hindu family in Lelydorp, Suriname.

5. PRAVIND JUGNAUTH

Mauritian politician Pravind Kumar Jugnauth has held the Prime Minister post since 2017.



Born into a Hindu family, Jugnauth’s ancestors are from Uttar Pradesh.



He has been the leader of the Militant Socialist Movement since 2003.

6. LEO VARADKAR

Leo Eric Varadkar has been serving as the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment in Ireland since June 2020.



He represents the political party of Fine Gael and has also earlier served as Taoiseach and Minister for Defence from 2017 to 2020.



Dublin-born Varadkar is the son of Ashok – who was born in Mumbai and later moved to the UK – and Miriam.

7. PRITHVIRAJSING ROOPUN

Prithvirajsing Roopun GCSK or Pradeep Singh Roopun has been the seventh President of Mauritius since 2019.



He was born into a Hindu family who are followers of the Arya Samaj.