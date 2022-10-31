60 die after cable bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi, says state Minister Brijesh Merja

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), October 30: As many as 60 people have lost their lives so far after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday, state Minister Brijesh Merja said, who is present at the incident spot.

“We are really saddened by the tragedy that happened at Morbi today. PM Modi directly called me and asked about the situation and CM Bhupendra Patel is also taking the stock of the situation. It is sad that people who have been shifted to the hospital, some of them have died. Morbi’s people stand together with the injured and the local leaders are working to help the people here. The deceased figure has been 60 till now,” Merja said.