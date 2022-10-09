6 sticky bombs recovered in Kathua

Jammu Tawi, Oct 8: In a major success for the forces, the Jammu and Kashmir police on

Saturday recovered the consignment of six sticky bombs from the Malhar area of Kathua

district of Jammu Division. According to sources, the consignment was a part of the Jaish-e-

Mohammed (JeM) plot to carry out sticky bomb attacks in Jammu. The consignment carrying

six sticky bombs was reportedly dropped in the area via drone.

According to ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, the sticky bombs were recovered on the

disclosure of arrested Jaish terrorist Zakir Hussain. Notably, the Jaish terrorist was nabbed

with one sticky bomb earlier this month, on October 2, 2022. Zakir was in Jail for 14 years

and was released in the year 2019 after which he started making ground for the terror

organisation in Kashmir valley.

"Kathua Police on Saturday recovered IEDs and sticky bombs on the disclosure of arrested

Jaish terrorist Zakir Hussain Bhat. Further investigation into the case is going on," ADGP

Jammu Mukesh Singh was quoted saying.