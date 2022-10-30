50 BJP Mandal units in Jammu province get new presidents

Jammu Tawi, October 28
The BJP on Friday appointed new presidents of its 50 Mandal units in Jammu
region to give a fillip to its outreach and activities at the grassroots level. Party’s
J&K unit president Ravinder Raina, in consultation with other senior leaders, made
the appointments, a party spokesperson said.
Fifteen new Mandal presidents were appointed in Jammu district, followed by
eleven in Rajouri district, seven in Kathua, six in Samba, four in Reasi, three in
Udhampur, two in Kishtwar and one each in Doda and Ramban. The Assembly
elections, to be the first since the abrogation of J&K’s special status, are expected
to be held after the revision of electoral rolls
