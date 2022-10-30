50 BJP Mandal units in Jammu province get new presidents

Jammu Tawi, October 28

The BJP on Friday appointed new presidents of its 50 Mandal units in Jammu

region to give a fillip to its outreach and activities at the grassroots level. Party’s

J&K unit president Ravinder Raina, in consultation with other senior leaders, made

the appointments, a party spokesperson said.

Fifteen new Mandal presidents were appointed in Jammu district, followed by

eleven in Rajouri district, seven in Kathua, six in Samba, four in Reasi, three in

Udhampur, two in Kishtwar and one each in Doda and Ramban. The Assembly

elections, to be the first since the abrogation of J&K’s special status, are expected

to be held after the revision of electoral rolls