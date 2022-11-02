5 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu Tawi, Nov 1: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered transfer of five JKAS

officers.

Ms. Kusum Badyal, JKAS, Secretary in the Industries & Commerce Department has been transferred

and posted as Secretary in ARI & Trainings Department.

Nitu Gupta, JKAS, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement), Jammu,

has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Finance Department, the order said.

Namrita Dogra, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Jammu, has been transferred

and posted as Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement), Jammu.

Kewal Krishan, JKAS, Additional Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce Department has

been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Doda.

Mamta Devi, JKAS, Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals Jammu has been transferred and posted

as Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department.