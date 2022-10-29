33 examined in ortho camp at ACE Physiotherapy Clinic, Zirakpur

Agencies

Chandigarh, Oct 29: As many as 33 patients were examined in a free knee and joints problems camp at ACE

Physiotherapy Clinic, Zirakpur on Saturday. During camp a team of Ivy Hospital, Mohali led by Dr Bhanu Partap Singh

Saluja, director and head of Ivy Institute of Orthopaedics consulted patients for their ortho related problems.

Speaking during the occasion, Dr Bhanu said,” Due to the lack of calcium the bones become weak and as a result

fracture occurs even at the slightest blow. If someone, especially elders, fall a little or slips in the bathroom, they can get a

dangerous fracture, he maintained.

He further said that in fact, when there is a lack of calcium in the bones, they start becoming weak and hollow, in such a

situation they break as soon as there is a slight pressure. To avoid this problem, calcium should be tested in the bones, it

shows how weak the bones have become and what will be the method of treatment, advised Dr Bhanu.