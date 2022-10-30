3000 youth get appointment letters across J&K under Rozgar Mela CS distributes appointment letters at Jammu

Jammu Tawi, October 30: A ceremonial function on account of Rozgar Mela

was today held at Convention Centre Jammu where the Chief Secretary, Dr

Arun Kumar Mehta handed over appointment letters to the candidates

selected by the J&K Services Selection Board.

On the occasion a video message of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

was also played. In the message the Prime Minister said that youth have

pivotal role in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He mentioned that the employment opportunities are going to increase

due to increase in investments coming to UT. There has been more than

30000 recruitments made in government sector after 2019 in J&K. He also

appreciated the UT administration for creating ample employment

opportunities for its youth.

The Chief Secretary along with Additional Chief Secretary, Home;

Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti; Principal Secretary Information & HED; Comm

Secretary Labour & Employment; Commissioner Secretary Forests;

Commissioner Secretary Revenue; Divisional Commissioner Jammu;

Secretary, GAD distributed appointment letters to the candidates selected in

various government departments by the recruitment board.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary congratulated the appointees who

have been selected as per their merit in various government departments. He

appreciated the appointees whose fathers were farmers and labourers and

encouraged all to work hard as merit will be the sole criteria to get selected.

He said the priority of the J&K government is to ensure transparent

recruitment process and these appointments were done with full transparency

in a fast track manner. “Our priority is to ensure that not a single person is

favoured in terms of securing government jobs" he said. The era of backdoor

appointments into government jobs has ended, he maintained.

He also said that the process of verifications which earlier took months

is now completed online within days. He said that in J&K’s history maximum

recruitments had been done in last two years in which recruitment for over

30000 posts has been made since 2019. He said that creation of new

vacancies in the government departments is also in progress.

Speaking about the ‘Be Rozgar Se Swarozgar Scheme’ the Chief

Secretary said that the scheme has been launched to provide employment

opportunities to unemployed youth. He pointed out that for Back to Village

Phase-4 (B2V4) the officers have been directed to aware the people about the

scheme so that they can apply for starting their own enterprises. He said our

target is to provide employment to 10 lakh youth under SwarozgarYojna. He

urged people to come forward and avail the benefits of the scheme and

become job givers instead job seekers.

These candidates have been appointed on different posts in GAD, Skill

Development Department, Labour Department, Animal and Sheep Husbandry,

Jal Shakti, Agriculture, Finance, and School Education Departments.

Those who were also present includes senior functionaries from Civil

and Police administration including Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, SPs, HoDs

of different departments from Jammu Division and other officers and officials

of concerned departments.