3000 youth get appointment letters across J&K under Rozgar Mela CS distributes appointment letters at Jammu

Jammu Tawi, October 30: A ceremonial function on account of Rozgar Mela
was today held at Convention Centre Jammu where the Chief Secretary, Dr
Arun Kumar Mehta handed over appointment letters to the candidates
selected by the J&K Services Selection Board.
On the occasion a video message of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi
was also played. In the message the Prime Minister said that youth have
pivotal role in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.
He mentioned that the employment opportunities are going to increase
due to increase in investments coming to UT. There has been more than
30000 recruitments made in government sector after 2019 in J&K. He also
appreciated the UT administration for creating ample employment
opportunities for its youth.
The Chief Secretary along with Additional Chief Secretary, Home;
Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti; Principal Secretary Information & HED; Comm
Secretary Labour & Employment; Commissioner Secretary Forests;
Commissioner Secretary Revenue; Divisional Commissioner Jammu;
Secretary, GAD distributed appointment letters to the candidates selected in
various government departments by the recruitment board.
On the occasion, the Chief Secretary congratulated the appointees who
have been selected as per their merit in various government departments. He
appreciated the appointees whose fathers were farmers and labourers and
encouraged all to work hard as merit will be the sole criteria to get selected.
He said the priority of the J&K government is to ensure transparent
recruitment process and these appointments were done with full transparency
in a fast track manner. “Our priority is to ensure that not a single person is
favoured in terms of securing government jobs" he said. The era of backdoor
appointments into government jobs has ended, he maintained.
He also said that the process of verifications which earlier took months
is now completed online within days. He said that in J&K’s history maximum
recruitments had been done in last two years in which recruitment for over
30000 posts has been made since 2019. He said that creation of new
vacancies in the government departments is also in progress.
Speaking about the ‘Be Rozgar Se Swarozgar Scheme’ the Chief
Secretary said that the scheme has been launched to provide employment
opportunities to unemployed youth. He pointed out that for Back to Village
Phase-4 (B2V4) the officers have been directed to aware the people about the
scheme so that they can apply for starting their own enterprises. He said our
target is to provide employment to 10 lakh youth under SwarozgarYojna. He
urged people to come forward and avail the benefits of the scheme and
become job givers instead job seekers.
These candidates have been appointed on different posts in GAD, Skill
Development Department, Labour Department, Animal and Sheep Husbandry,
Jal Shakti, Agriculture, Finance, and School Education Departments.
Those who were also present includes senior functionaries from Civil
and Police administration including Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, SPs, HoDs
of different departments from Jammu Division and other officers and officials
of concerned departments.