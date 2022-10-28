3 HSZ accommodations offered to Mehbooba after eviction notice

KNO Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 27 (KNO): As Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has been asked to

vacate her Fairview residence before November 15, the

government has offered three alternative

accommodations to the former chief minister if needed.

Sources within the Estates department told that the

former chief minister has been offered three alternative

accommodations in Srinagar in case she needs them

after vacating her Fairview residence.

“The three alternative accommodations in the security

zone have been offered to Mehbooba Mufti, but there

has been no positive response so far from her side,”

they said.

The three alternative accommodations include Tulsi

Bagh, Church Lane and Transport Yard Building.

However, PDP insiders said that the party chief has not

made any decision yet in this regard, saying that the

decision to shift will be taken only after a suitable

accommodation is provided.

They said that a couple of accommodations have been

offered so far, but no decision has been taken yet.

Pertinently, the government has asked PDP president

and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her

Fairview residence by or before November 15, saying

the reply furnished by her in response to the eviction

notice served to her on October 15 doesn’t justify

retaining of the accommodation.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred

under sub-section (1) of section 5 of The Jammu and

Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized

Occupants) Act, 1988, I, hereby, order that Ms.

Mehbooba Mufti, ex-chief minister and all persons who

may be in occupation of scheduled premises or any part

thereof to vacate the scheduled premises on or before

15.11.2022,” the order issued on October 25, reads.

Meanwhile, reliable sources told KNO learned from the

that Mehbooba has visited the residence of her relative

in Harwan yesterday and is considering shifting there

after vacating her present Fairview residence.