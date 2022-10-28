3 HSZ accommodations offered to Mehbooba after eviction notice

KNO Correspondent
Srinagar, Oct 27 (KNO): As Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has been asked to
vacate her Fairview residence before November 15, the
government has offered three alternative
accommodations to the former chief minister if needed.
Sources within the Estates department told that the
former chief minister has been offered three alternative
accommodations in Srinagar in case she needs them
after vacating her Fairview residence.
“The three alternative accommodations in the security
zone have been offered to Mehbooba Mufti, but there
has been no positive response so far from her side,”
they said.
The three alternative accommodations include Tulsi
Bagh, Church Lane and Transport Yard Building.
However, PDP insiders said that the party chief has not
made any decision yet in this regard, saying that the
decision to shift will be taken only after a suitable
accommodation is provided.
They said that a couple of accommodations have been
offered so far, but no decision has been taken yet.
Pertinently, the government has asked PDP president
and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her
Fairview residence by or before November 15, saying
the reply furnished by her in response to the eviction
notice served to her on October 15 doesn’t justify
retaining of the accommodation.
“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred
under sub-section (1) of section 5 of The Jammu and
Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized
Occupants) Act, 1988, I, hereby, order that Ms.
Mehbooba Mufti, ex-chief minister and all persons who
may be in occupation of scheduled premises or any part
thereof to vacate the scheduled premises on or before
15.11.2022,” the order issued on October 25, reads.
Meanwhile, reliable sources told KNO learned from the
that Mehbooba has visited the residence of her relative
in Harwan yesterday and is considering shifting there
after vacating her present Fairview residence.