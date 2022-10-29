3 held for human trafficking, 14 women rescued

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: Police have busted a human trafficking gang and rescued 14 women from the

Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

Three people — Shamim Ahmad Bhat, Shagufta and Asmat — were arrested, they said. ”Acting upon

information of human trafficking being operational in the district, a police team carried out a raid in

village Dulipora and rescued 14 victims, including minor girls, from the Bhat’s house and adjacent

places,” a police official said.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons used to traffic women to

Budgam from other parts of the valley, he said.

More arrests are expected in the matter, the official said, adding a case has been registered at

Budgam police station.

The rescued victims have been shifted to Nari Niketan Rehabilitation Centre in Chadoora and a

process for rehabilitating them has been initiated, he added. (Agencies)