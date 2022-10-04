‘2023 J&K Tableaux to showcase Tallest Railway Bridge over Chenab’

Jammu Tawi, Oct 3: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has initiated the process to design the ‘UT’s next tableaux’ to be presented during the National Republic Day Parade 2023.

According to reports, “The new tableaux will focus on showcasing ‘Naya Jammu Kashmir’ with ‘infrastructure development’, ‘digital transformation’ and allied advances including the newly-constructed Chenab Railway Bridge, which is the highest railway bridge in the world, in its backdrop.”

To begin with, the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages Srinagar, which is the nodal department for preparing the Tableaux, has invited proposals from artists, designers for preparation, sketches, drawings of the ‘J&K Tableaux 2023’ on the theme of ‘Naya Jammu Kashmir’ for presentation at the National Republic Day Parade 2023 at New Delhi, according to a notification published in local dailies.

The notification reads that the ground and the margins of the tableaux shall have to showcase folk dances, cultural mosaic of Jammu and Kashmir with due representation to both the regions of the Union Territory.

The last date for receipt of designs, drawings, sketches and a short write-up about the tableaux design has been fixed as 10th October 2022.

According to officials, the next tableaux presentation has been conceived with renewed focus on vast infrastructure development which has taken place in the UT during the recent past.

“Besides the cultural diversity of the UT we want to focus on big infra projects like the Chenab Railway Bridge to showcase this engineering marvel that would link the UT with the rest of the country via a rail link,” the officials said.

Notably, all states and UTs have to present their tableaux during the Republic Day parade every year at New Delhi. Over the years, the Tableaux have been focusing on development, research, innovations, military strength and other important advancements in different fields.