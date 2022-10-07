20.5 lakh tourists visit Kashmir this year, claims Govt.

Srinagar, Oct 06 (Info): After three decades, Kashmir is

attracting lakhs of tourists which Tourism players say is

the return of golden era of Kashmir tourism, a

government press note claims.

The record number of tourists who visited Jammu and

Kashmir this year, testify the overall development and

change that has taken place in the Union territory,

Official statement said.

“Tourism is the biggest source of employment in Jammu

and Kashmir and since January, 2022 till date, 1.62

crore tourists have visited the Union Territory of Jammu

and Kashmir, which is the highest in 75 years of

independence.” This figure included a record-breaking

20.5 lakh tourists, including 3.65 lakh Amarnath yatris,

visited Kashmir in the first eight months of this year,

drawing visitors from all over the nation to the gorgeous

and picturesque Valley.

The statement further said that Tourism has generated

maximum employment in various regions of Jammu and

Kashmir including Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu and the

Kashmir Valley.

Fulfilling this popular demand, Prime Minister Narendra

Modi started direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah.

Earlier, there was also no flight during the night from

Srinagar and Jammu and the Prime Minister also started

night flights from the both cities.

Recently, a comprehensive Film Policy was launched to

attract film-makers for shooting after decades and within

a year of notification of this policy, as many as 140

shooting permissions for films and web-series have

been issued. Soon, a film studio will be launched with

state-of-art facilities. This, besides providing new

opportunities to the young talent of Jammu and Kashmir,

shall boost the business ecosystem of the Union

territory.

Various other models and schemes are also being

launched to promote tourism here. Rural tourism is

steadily occupying a space hitherto denied to it either

due to not venturing into this area of tourism of vast

potential or even if such an idea having been conceived,

lack of resources has kept the roadmap for it in virtual

doldrums. 75 offbeat tourist destinations are also being

developed in Jammu and Kashmir as part of Azadi ka

Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The 2 million tourists represent an all-time high tourist

footfall for Kashmir valley. The tourist sites like

Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg as well as all hotels

and guesthouses in Srinagar experienced 100 percent

occupancy.

Tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir is being

developed as per the vision of sustainable development

goals. Besides, dedicated focus is also being given to

strengthening the hospitality segment and for

establishing a robust tourism infrastructure system.

Government is working towards developing state-of-art

resources through public and private investment. J&K

Government has adopted a five-pronged approach for

effective transformation of the tourism potential of J&K.

A comprehensive mechanism is being laid down to

provide the best facilities to corporate golfers, tourists

and food connoisseurs.

Despite setbacks faced due to Covid pandemic, the UT

administration has taken sufficient steps for the revival

of tourism in J&K and for providing employment to

individuals associated with the sector.

Notably, a number of policy interventions have been

made to provide financial support to various

stakeholders associated with tourism sector.