20.5 lakh tourists visit Kashmir this year, claims Govt.

Srinagar, Oct 06 (Info): After three decades, Kashmir is
attracting lakhs of tourists which Tourism players say is
the return of golden era of Kashmir tourism, a
government press note claims.
The record number of tourists who visited Jammu and
Kashmir this year, testify the overall development and
change that has taken place in the Union territory,
Official statement said.
“Tourism is the biggest source of employment in Jammu
and Kashmir and since January, 2022 till date, 1.62
crore tourists have visited the Union Territory of Jammu
and Kashmir, which is the highest in 75 years of
independence.” This figure included a record-breaking
20.5 lakh tourists, including 3.65 lakh Amarnath yatris,
visited Kashmir in the first eight months of this year,
drawing visitors from all over the nation to the gorgeous
and picturesque Valley.
The statement further said that Tourism has generated
maximum employment in various regions of Jammu and
Kashmir including Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu and the
Kashmir Valley.
Fulfilling this popular demand, Prime Minister Narendra
Modi started direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah.
Earlier, there was also no flight during the night from
Srinagar and Jammu and the Prime Minister also started
night flights from the both cities.
Recently, a comprehensive Film Policy was launched to
attract film-makers for shooting after decades and within
a year of notification of this policy, as many as 140
shooting permissions for films and web-series have
been issued. Soon, a film studio will be launched with
state-of-art facilities. This, besides providing new
opportunities to the young talent of Jammu and Kashmir,
shall boost the business ecosystem of the Union
territory.
Various other models and schemes are also being
launched to promote tourism here. Rural tourism is
steadily occupying a space hitherto denied to it either
due to not venturing into this area of tourism of vast
potential or even if such an idea having been conceived,
lack of resources has kept the roadmap for it in virtual
doldrums. 75 offbeat tourist destinations are also being
developed in Jammu and Kashmir as part of Azadi ka
Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
The 2 million tourists represent an all-time high tourist
footfall for Kashmir valley. The tourist sites like
Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg as well as all hotels
and guesthouses in Srinagar experienced 100 percent
occupancy.
Tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir is being
developed as per the vision of sustainable development
goals. Besides, dedicated focus is also being given to
strengthening the hospitality segment and for
establishing a robust tourism infrastructure system.
Government is working towards developing state-of-art
resources through public and private investment. J&K
Government has adopted a five-pronged approach for
effective transformation of the tourism potential of J&K.
A comprehensive mechanism is being laid down to
provide the best facilities to corporate golfers, tourists
and food connoisseurs.
Despite setbacks faced due to Covid pandemic, the UT
administration has taken sufficient steps for the revival
of tourism in J&K and for providing employment to
individuals associated with the sector.
Notably, a number of policy interventions have been
made to provide financial support to various
stakeholders associated with tourism sector.