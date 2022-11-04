2 non-local labourers shot at as target attack in Kashmir

Anantnag, Nov 03: Two non-local labourers working in a private school were shot at and injured in Wanihama area of Anantnag district on Thursday.

An official told that two labourers working in Sabir Abdullah Public School (SAPS) in Wanihama were shot at and injured inside the school by militants.

He said that the duo were been shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

An official of GMC told that both identified as Vikram from Bihar and Badahur from Nepal are being treated at the hospital.

Principal GMC Anantnag Dr Tariq Qureshi told that condition of one is stable while as condition of other is critical and both are being treated.