1st UT Ladakh Fastest Roller-Skating Championship 2022 commences

NL Correspondent

Leh, Nov 04: The first UT Ladakh Fastest Roller-Skating Championship 2022, organised by the Department of Youth Services and

Sports (DYSS), LAHDC, Leh in collaboration with Ladakh Roller-Skating Association and Lamdon Model Senior Secondary School, Leh,

commenced today at Lamdon Model Senior Secondary School.

Deputy Chairman, LAHDC, Leh, Tsering Angchuk inaugurated the championship in the presence of the Khaltse Councillor; Lower Leh

Councillor; DYSSO, Leh; Principal, Lamdon Model Senior Secondary School, Leh; President, Ladakh Roller-Skating Association;

participants from various schools and parents.

Addressing the gathering, Dy Chairman Tsering Angchuk appreciated the organisers’ efforts in organising the first Roller-Skating

Championship. He added that various sports infrastructures are being developed in Ladakh, and soon with the inauguration of the Indoor

Stadium sports activities will get an additional impetus.

He also expressed hope that, in the next edition, more schools will participate in the roller-skating championship making it competitive and

harnessing talents who could participate at the national level.

More than 200 participants across age groups are participating in the first UT Ladakh Fastest Roller-Skating Championship 2022 (Nov

04-06).

The different categories of the championship include Cadet group for children between 5 to 8 years; Sub Junior group for children

between 9 to 12 years; Junior group for 13 to 16 years old, and other categories for above 17 and above 35 years.