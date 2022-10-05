19 delegations meet Home Minister

Srinagar, Oct 04: Over a dozen delegations from Kashmir region Tuesday met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources privy to the development told that at least 19 delegations have met Amit Shah this evening at Raj Bhawan in Chashma Shahi area of Srinagar.

Sources said that the delegations that met the Union Home Minister include traders, fruit growers, politicians and the tourism players.

All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Association Chairman, Ajit Singh, Bilal Parray, a politician affiliated with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Civil Society member Farooq Renzu Shah, Mehraj ud Din Rather, a political social activist from Sumbal Sonawari, Abrar Ahmad President of Batamaloo Trade Union, Javid Beigh, Politician (Budgam), Mubashir Ahmad, President Kashmir Pashmina Organization, Javed Burza (Hotelier), Sanjay Saraf LJP leader, Manzoor Pakhtoon, from TAFI, Sameer Ahmad Baktoo President of Eco Tourism, Rouf Tramboo President of Adventure Tourism, Nasir Shah Chairman Tourism Alliance, Sheikh Ashiq president KCCI, Mirwaiz Central Kashmir Abdul Latief, President Fruit Growers Bashir Ahmad, Shahid Kamili President of Chamber of Industries, Singer Gulzar Ganie and a delegation of Apni party headed by Altaf Bukhari met the visiting Union Home Minister at Raj Bhavan.

The delegations apprised Amit Shah about various issues being faced by them. Meanwhile, sources said that Shah will address a big public rally at Baramulla tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11 am. Shah landed in Srinagar on Tuesday evening after addressing a public rally of Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis in Rajouri and a public gathering at Jammu.