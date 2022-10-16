16 Kg IED detected, defused

Bandipora, Oct 15: The security forces on Saturday

defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing

16 kgs, which was detected on Bandipora-Sopore road,

thereby averting a major tragedy on the busy highway

stretch, officials said.

An official told that security forces including Army's 26-

Aasam rifles and J&K police detected an IED kept in two

small gas cylinder in Ashtangoo area on Bandipora-

Sopore road early Saturday morning following which

Bomb disposal squad was called in.

He further said that the IED weighing nearly 16 kg was

successfully defused without causing any damage while

the traffic has been restored on the road.

Defence spokesman in a statement to KNO said that

based on intelligence received from Police and further

corroborated by the Army regarding presence of an

Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in General Area

Astingoo on Bandipora-Sopore road, a Joint Operation

was launched by Army and Police on the intervening night

of October 14 and October 15.

“Search parties were immediately deployed and an area of

300 meters radius was cordoned by security forces.

During the search, presence of an IED was positively

confirmed at about 08.35 AM on October 15, by the

search party. The IED was in close proximity of

Bandipora-Sopore road,” the spokesman said, adding that

the Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed in to the

location to neutralise the IED. “The bomb disposal squad

destroyed the IED in situ without any collateral damage,”

he said, adding that Bandipora-Sopore highway is an

important line of communication for civil traffic as well as

for the Army and CAPF convoys.

“Security forces with their swift operation have averted a

major terror plot by timely neutralisation of the IED. The

traffic which was halted on the highway for initial hours,

which has now been resumed,” he said—(KNO)