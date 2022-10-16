16 Kg IED detected, defused

Bandipora, Oct 15: The security forces on Saturday
defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing
16 kgs, which was detected on Bandipora-Sopore road,
thereby averting a major tragedy on the busy highway
stretch, officials said.
An official told that security forces including Army's 26-
Aasam rifles and J&K police detected an IED kept in two
small gas cylinder in Ashtangoo area on Bandipora-
Sopore road early Saturday morning following which
Bomb disposal squad was called in.
He further said that the IED weighing nearly 16 kg was
successfully defused without causing any damage while
the traffic has been restored on the road.
Defence spokesman in a statement to KNO said that
based on intelligence received from Police and further
corroborated by the Army regarding presence of an
Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in General Area
Astingoo on Bandipora-Sopore road, a Joint Operation
was launched by Army and Police on the intervening night
of October 14 and October 15.
“Search parties were immediately deployed and an area of
300 meters radius was cordoned by security forces.
During the search, presence of an IED was positively
confirmed at about 08.35 AM on October 15, by the
search party. The IED was in close proximity of
Bandipora-Sopore road,” the spokesman said, adding that
the Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed in to the
location to neutralise the IED. “The bomb disposal squad
destroyed the IED in situ without any collateral damage,”
he said, adding that Bandipora-Sopore highway is an
important line of communication for civil traffic as well as
for the Army and CAPF convoys.
“Security forces with their swift operation have averted a
major terror plot by timely neutralisation of the IED. The
traffic which was halted on the highway for initial hours,
which has now been resumed,” he said—(KNO)