13 Amrita researchers make it to Stanford Global top 2% scientists list

By Shrimi Choudhary

Jammu Tawi: For the third time in a row, scientists from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have been ranked in the world’s top 2 percent list

of scientists published by the prestigious US-based Stanford University.

Making a remarkable achievement, 13 researchers from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham entered the list of top scientists published by

Stanford University. The researchers were recognized among the top 2% of scientist list from around the world. The list is prepared based

on papers published and the years spent on research.

Two lists are published for the year 2022. The first list is based on the research papers published and the years spent on research, and

the second list is based on excellence in research during the past year.

The first list includes eight researchers from the university:

Dr. P Venkat Rangan,Vice-Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Dr. Manisha V Ramesh,Provost, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Professor Santhikumar Nair; Dean of Amrita School of Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine Dr. Jayakumar Rangasamy, Professor

School of Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine

Dr. R Krishnakumar, Professor and Head at Department of Pediatric Cardiology, Amrita School of Medicine Dr. Madhav Datta, Emeritus

Professor Dr. N Radhika, Professor at Amrita School of Engineering Dr. Bijoy Mathew, Professor at Amrita School of Pharmacy The second list

is based on the research done over the past year, mentioned below researchers finds place in the 2nd list as well –

Dr. Manisha V Ramesh Prof. Shanthikumar Nair Dr. Jayakumar Rangasamy Dr. R. Krishnakumar, Dr. Bijo Mathew, and Dr. N

Radhika,

Additionally, following researchers also appeared in the second list –

Dr. K P Soman, Associate Dean of Amrita School of Computing Dr. K A Ramachandran, Professor at Amrita School of Engineering Dr. K

Mansoor;Professor at Amrita School of Nano Sciences and Molecular Medicine Dr. R Krishankumar, Assistant Professor, Amrita School of

Computing and Dr. M. Suresh, Professor at Amrita School of Management