1100 Jal Shakti projects to be commenced during B2V4

Jammu Tawi, October 27: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today

chaired a meeting to review implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the

Union Territory at Civil Secretariat here today.

Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra, Chief Engineers

and other senior officers of the department participated in the meeting in

person or through virtual mode.

The Chief Secretary set a target of starting 1100 works during the

upcoming Back to Village programme and said that he would virtually

monitor the progress in at least 300 panchayats. He also called for

identifying critical components of projects and submission of their Critical

Path Method (CPM) charts within a week.

Dr Mehta observed that the pace of allotment and execution of

works needs to be expedited. He laid stress on starting Information,

Education & Communication (IEC) activities and directed hiring Project

Management Units (PMU) for each district.

The Chief Secretary stressed on putting war footing efforts in

successful implementation of Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme and called for

effective water quality monitoring and surveillance.

The Chief Secretary instructed for going hard against erring and

underperforming contractors. He maintained that action warranted under

law should be taken against those violating the terms of contact with

respect to delivery of the works on time.

Dr Mehta called for expediting the process of forest clearances

necessary for the projects. He also called for initiating a monthly billing

system, and installing a robust grievance/ customer care call centre of

the department.

The Chief Secretary was apprised about distribution of Field

Testing Kits in panchayats. He emphasised on their effective use and

increasing the number of tests for monitoring of water quality by the

respective Pani Samities.

On the occasion component wise status of tendering and allotment

of works, status of dug/ bore/ tube wells, Rapid Sand Filtration Plants

and pipe networks was presented before the CS. Moreover the

tendering and purchase status of GI and DI pipes also came under

discussion during this meeting.