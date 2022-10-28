1100 Jal Shakti projects to be commenced during B2V4

Jammu Tawi, October 27: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today
chaired a meeting to review implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the
Union Territory at Civil Secretariat here today.
Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra, Chief Engineers
and other senior officers of the department participated in the meeting in
person or through virtual mode.
The Chief Secretary set a target of starting 1100 works during the
upcoming Back to Village programme and said that he would virtually
monitor the progress in at least 300 panchayats. He also called for
identifying critical components of projects and submission of their Critical
Path Method (CPM) charts within a week.
Dr Mehta observed that the pace of allotment and execution of
works needs to be expedited. He laid stress on starting Information,
Education & Communication (IEC) activities and directed hiring Project
Management Units (PMU) for each district.
The Chief Secretary stressed on putting war footing efforts in
successful implementation of Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme and called for
effective water quality monitoring and surveillance.
The Chief Secretary instructed for going hard against erring and
underperforming contractors. He maintained that action warranted under
law should be taken against those violating the terms of contact with
respect to delivery of the works on time.
Dr Mehta called for expediting the process of forest clearances
necessary for the projects. He also called for initiating a monthly billing
system, and installing a robust grievance/ customer care call centre of
the department.
The Chief Secretary was apprised about distribution of Field
Testing Kits in panchayats. He emphasised on their effective use and
increasing the number of tests for monitoring of water quality by the
respective Pani Samities.
On the occasion component wise status of tendering and allotment
of works, status of dug/ bore/ tube wells, Rapid Sand Filtration Plants
and pipe networks was presented before the CS. Moreover the
tendering and purchase status of GI and DI pipes also came under
discussion during this meeting.