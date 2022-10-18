10 past contestants disqualified by ECI from contesting election

Srinagar, Oct 17 : BJP leader Javid Quershi and ten
others from Jammu & Kashmir figure in the list of
candidates who have been disqualified by the Election
Commission of India (ECI) from contesting any election
till July 2023.
In an official communication to chief electoral officers of
States and Union Territories on October 13, 2022, a
copy of which is in possession of the news
agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the poll–body
has barred Quershi and ten others from contesting any
election till July 9, 2023.
These candidates had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha
elections had failed to submit an account of election
expenses within the time, attracting three-year
disqualification from the poll -body.
Quershi had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election
from the Baramulla Lok Sabha segment as an
independent candidate and secured mere 3383 votes
from 15 assembly segments. He had secured mere 146
votes from his native segment of Langate.
The other names in the list of disqualified candidates
include Anil Singh (Jammu Lok Sabha seat), Balwan
Singh (Jammu seat), Sakander Ahmad Nourani (Jammu
seat), Rakesh Mudgal (Udhampur seat), Firdous
Ahmad Bawani, (Udhampur seat), Riyaz Ahmad Bhat
(Anantnag seat), Shams Khawaja (Anantnag seat), Ali
Muhammad Wani (Anantnag seat), Surinder Singh
(Anantnag seat) and Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh
(Srinagar seat).
