10 past contestants disqualified by ECI from contesting election

Srinagar, Oct 17 : BJP leader Javid Quershi and ten

others from Jammu & Kashmir figure in the list of

candidates who have been disqualified by the Election

Commission of India (ECI) from contesting any election

till July 2023.

In an official communication to chief electoral officers of

States and Union Territories on October 13, 2022, a

copy of which is in possession of the news

agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the poll–body

has barred Quershi and ten others from contesting any

election till July 9, 2023.

These candidates had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha

elections had failed to submit an account of election

expenses within the time, attracting three-year

disqualification from the poll -body.

Quershi had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election

from the Baramulla Lok Sabha segment as an

independent candidate and secured mere 3383 votes

from 15 assembly segments. He had secured mere 146

votes from his native segment of Langate.

The other names in the list of disqualified candidates

include Anil Singh (Jammu Lok Sabha seat), Balwan

Singh (Jammu seat), Sakander Ahmad Nourani (Jammu

seat), Rakesh Mudgal (Udhampur seat), Firdous

Ahmad Bawani, (Udhampur seat), Riyaz Ahmad Bhat

(Anantnag seat), Shams Khawaja (Anantnag seat), Ali

Muhammad Wani (Anantnag seat), Surinder Singh

(Anantnag seat) and Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh

(Srinagar seat).