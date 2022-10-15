10-day Jashn-E-Awadh Food Festival begins at Hotel KC Residency

JAMMU, Oct 14: Hotel KC Residency has announced the launch of 10-day Jashn-E-Awadh Food Festival starting from today.

Commenting on the Festival, Rahul Jandial, General Manager (GM), Hotel KC Residency, said, “Chef Abdul Haleem Qureshi and his team of expert chefs will recreate the Awadhi cuisine at the Terrace Skylounge during the 10-day Food Festival that will conclude on October 23. All the dishes will be prepared using slow fire cooking method along with the exotic use of rich spices”.Jandial said the delicious and vastly extensive buffet spread starts with soups offering Shorba gosht Yakhni, Murgh Potli Shorba in non-veg and Sabjiyo ka Arq, Daal ke Yakhni will be served in the veg category. He said the buffet offers Mahi Aab-e-Hayat, Tunde Ke Kebab, Murgh Tikka Mirza Hasnu, Paneer kutamasala Tikka and Arvi Ajeer ke Ashrafi, as the starters, promising the guests, the starting of royal taste of Lucknowi food menu. The live food counter will also be set up for Boti kebab, Majlisi kebab, Chowk ki Tikki and Doodhwaale Paye with Awadhi Naan and much more to be cooked and tasted just live.

The General Manager said that Awadhi Pulao is famous for colourful presentation it imparts to the guests with the dishes like Nawabi Murgh Methi Pulao, Gosht Dum Pulao, Subz Dum Pulao, Zafrani Gosht Pulao. Food of Awadh and non-veg dishes have an ancient history of experiments and surprising flavours. Awadhi Gosht Korma, Lazeez Bhuna Gosht, Mahi Sunehari Kaliya, Lagan ka Murgh and Bong Zafrani Nehari are few such main course exotic dishes which won’t let you sit down unless you have it on the plate. Along with the non-veg dishes, the Lucknowi Food Festival will also offer a lot of veg delicacies like Dolchi Khumb, Nawabi Paneer Korma, Palak khum Nafees, Dal Akbari and much more.Jandial said the royal chefs during Mughal era were particular about giving the food a rich taste and smell while serving the royal banquet. We have brought the same aroma to give the guests true Awadhi taste and fragrance in the dishes, he added.