1 terrorist killed as Indian Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: Indian Army soldiers shot dead a Pakistani terrorist as they foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the bid was foiled in Keran sector which left a Pakistani terrorist dead.

“One Pakistani terrorist/infiltrator got neutralised by Army in Keran Sector (Jumagund area) in Kupwara district. Search ops ( operation)in the area is still going on,” a police tweet said.The latest bid was foiled a day after J&K Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said that Pakistan was trying to push in as many terrorists from across with the onset of winter.

“Our border grid is very strong to foil their evil attempts,” Singh said on Sunday.

The DGP said in recent past infiltration attempts were foiled in Rajouri-Poonch, Kupwara-Baramulla areas.